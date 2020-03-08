There’s a Better Way for Democrats to Talk About Immigration

Imagine a group of people whose politics are in the political middle, perhaps middle right, with moderate views that have defined their understanding of community and nation for most of their lives. They understand we are a nation of immigrants and have myriad tales from their own English or Irish or Chinese families that exemplify the traits of fortitude and courage upon which this country—and their own family’s values and self-definition—have been built.

And yet. Things are moving fast around them. They worry about terrorists or homelessness or lawlessness imported across the border by folks who may come without means to make an honest living, with those worries stoked by a news media and a president who benefit from preying on those vulnerabilities.

There are a few ways Democrats could approach those people.