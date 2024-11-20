There’s a New Name in the Race for Trump’s Treasury Secretary: Report

Trump’s Latest ‘Endorsement’ Grift Targets Rock Music Fans
GUITAR HERO
President-elect Donald Trump has now slapped his name on a “limited edition” collection of guitars for his staunch MAGA supporters who would also happen to be music fans, he announced in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. “Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed!” he urged. The “American Eagle Series” guitars retail at $1,500 for electric and $1,250 for acoustic versions, with the Trump Guitar website promising that all in stock guitars will arrive in time for Christmas. The guitars hand-signed by the president-elect himself retail for $10,000, with only 275 versions available. In addition to being inlaid with Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” phrase, the guitars come in a variety of colors, black, yellow, and red, and an American Eagle and flag design. The instruments also feature a 45 on the headstock, “signifying President Donald J. Trump’s historic term as President.”
