There’s No Coronavirus Plan. There’s Just Donald and Jared.

Eighty-five thousand deaths later, Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan for the virus, only for his media events.

To respond to the pandemic, Trump has turned, once again, to Jared Kushner, the White House chief of staff no matter who has the title. When it was Kushner and Ivanka who interviewed former Rep. Mark Meadows to be the fourth chief of staff in three years, he should have known he would only be acting as such.

Kushner is hardly a shadow government when, in fact, he’s overseeing the White House response to the coronavirus—even as that seems to consist mostly of kicking hard decisions to the governors and patting Trump and himself on the back for their “success story.”