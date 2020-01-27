There’s No Defending Donald Trump. That’s Why His Lawyers Want to Put Joe and Hunter Biden on Trial Instead.

So hours after a leak from John Bolton's book shows, as if more evidence was needed, that Trump was out to shake down Ukraine and all of the president's men knew it, the president's legal team of Dewey, Cheatham & Howe will return to the well of the Senate today, after honoring the Lord’s day in the wake of that grueling two-hour presentation Saturday.

They’ll be laying into Joe and Hunter Biden, according to a weekend Washington Post report. Or at least White House lawyer Pat Cippolone and Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow intend to. There’s a split between those who want to try and rebut the damning facts laid out by the House managers and those who want to skip the defense altogether and just use the valuable TV time to launch political attacks. The Post didn’t say which side Trump is on, but I think we can guess.

The money sentence from the piece is this one: “Trump’s allies believe that if they can argue that the president had a plausible reason for requesting the Biden investigation in Ukraine, they can both defend him against the impeachment charges and gain the bonus of undercutting a political adversary.”