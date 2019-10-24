It’s Worse Than Lies: There’s No Word in the English Language for What Trump & Co. Are Doing

In 2010, researchers from Harvard and Google put their heads together to determine that there are roughly 1,022,000 words in the English language. The Oxford English Dictionary lists around 600,000.

Either way, that’s a lot of words. But there isn’t a word in the English language for what Donald Trump and the Republicans are doing.

They are no longer merely lying. Lying is covering up the truth. Lying is: No, Mom, honest, I didn’t break Aunt Donna’s Hummel. Or: No, Your Honor, I did not bilk my investors out of $4 million and abscond to Grand Cayman.