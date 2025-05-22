“Lots” of industry players quietly voted for Donald Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly, Zachary Levi told Variety in a new interview. Levi endorsed Trump in the 2024 election after his preferred candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out. He called the move “career suicide” at the time because “Hollywood is a very, very liberal town.” Levi told the site Thursday that he’s far from the only recognizable celebrity that voted for Trump. “I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’” The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.” Levi also gave Variety a response to Snow White star Rachel Zegler‘s social media wish that Trump supporters “never know peace,” saying, “I am one of those people, obviously.” He added, “Should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that [Trump is] Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis? She’s a really talented girl, and I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down.”
There’s Now a Record That Smells Like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle
If you thought candles were never the right vehicle for Gwyneth Paltrow’s signature vagina scent, you’re in luck. Five years after Paltrow’s Goop released its now iconic “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, Australian punk band Private Function is recreating the scent for a scratch and sniff vinyl record. The band, known for bold publicity stunts like its since-banned scratch-off lottery ticket album cover, will release its fourth album, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, on Friday. While it will be available on any streaming service, the band has another proposal: Why not listen to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ on a hot pink Goop vagina candle-scented vinyl record? To be clear: Paltrow has no connection to the Australian punk band. Instead, guitarist Lauren Hester, who announced the vinyl record stunt on Instagram, explained that the members of Private Function are simply massive fans of Paltrow’s now-discontinued candle, which she called “potentially the greatest thing anyone had ever done.” Because they couldn’t get their hands on the real thing, the band contacted a French perfumer with a list of the candle’s ingredients and asked to recreate the scent for their record. Their devotion to the olfactory arts paid off: Private Function’s “Goopy” record has already sold out online. (For the record, Goop says the fragrance includes notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar.)
Tesla cars were outsold by a rival electric-vehicle manufacturer in Europe for the first time. The Chinese company BYD sold 7,231 fully electric cars in April compared to Tesla’s 7,165, according to the automotive data firm Jato Dynamics. The numbers represent a breakthrough for BYD as Tesla has dominated the European battery electric vehicle market for years. BYD only began operating beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022, but has apparently benefited from Tesla’s reputation tanking since CEO Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s administration. This week, it emerged that even King Charles III decided not to go with Tesla when he bought a $210,000 fully electric SUV. Instead, the eco-conscious monarch chose to buy a Lotus, a historically British brand that now has a 51 percent Chinese ownership stake and manufactures in Wuhan, China.
A star on And Just Like That... has revealed that he once lit up a joint with former President George W. Bush’s daughters in the early 2000s. Armin Amiri, who plays Ravi Gordi on the Sex and the City reboot, was a doorman at the since-shuttered Manhattan nightclub Bungalow 8. He told the hosts of Page Six’s radio show that he didn’t know who Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush were when they showed up one night—so he didn’t let them in. “I got a tap on my shoulder, and it was the Secret Service,” Amiri recalled. “And he goes, ‘These are the first daughters.’ I said, ‘First daughters of whom?’” Once he understood, Amiri let the girls in and struck up a conversation. “I remember I needed my green card. So, we smoked a joint together and I was just like, ‘Listen, I’m having a green card problem,” he said. Though the Bush sisters said they would try to help him out, nothing ever came of it, Amiri recalled, laughing. The twin sisters, now 43, had a widely publicized party era during their father’s tenure as president. A representative for Bush Hager did not return the Beast’s request for comment.
Kourtney Kardashian has shared yet another of her self-described “against the grain” parenting hacks. Appearing on younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, the mom of four revealed the two hacks she uses to ensure her 18-month-old son Rocky Thirteen has the perfect daily nap: In addition to holding Rocky for the entire length of his (often three-hour) naps, Kardashian also ensures he’s shielded from Electric and Magnetic Fields (EMFs). “He’ll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect him from EMFs,” explained Kourtney, who also said she finds the idea of sending kids to school “dated” and prefers not to give them fever-reducing medicine. Anti-EMF products like the blanket Kourtney mentions are a staple in some pseudoscientific communities, which blame a host of mysterious ailments on “electromagnetic hypersensitivity.” However, because “EMF” can refer to anything radiating electromagnetic energy, from X-rays to cell phones to the Sun, there’s no conclusive evidence that typical daily exposure levels pose a danger to humans.
A pair of blood-stained gloves that were in Abraham Lincoln’s pocket the night he was assassinated have been sold at auction for $1.52 million, while a handkerchief he had that night went for $826,000. The grim artifacts were part of an auction held Wednesday at Freeman’s/Hindman in Chicago to pay off debts incurred nearly 20 years ago by the Lincoln Presidential Foundation in Springfield, Illinois. The foundation had taken out a loan to buy 1,540 items from a California collector back in 2007, but later struggled to raise the funds to pay it back. Wednesday’s auction featured 144 items, of which 136 sold for a total of $7.9 million. Lincoln was famously shot on the night of April 14, 1865, during a performance of Our American Cousin at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and died of his injuries the following morning. At Wednesday’s auction, a “Wanted” poster featuring photos of three suspects in the assassination conspiracy, led by John Wilkes Booth, sold for $762,500, far exceeding the expected price of $120,000. The earliest known sample of Lincoln’s handwriting, from a notebook in 1824, went for $521,200. The buyers’ identities were not immediately revealed.
A plane has crashed into multiple homes in a residential area of San Diego, setting at least 15 homes on fire. Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said multiple people in the aircraft had been killed but did not confirm how many. The plane can hold up to 10 people. No one on the ground was injured, he said. The small aircraft had made a “direct hit to multiple homes” leaving “jet fuel all over the place” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood in the north east of the city, CNN reported. The crash forced the evacuation of several nearby blocks. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now,” Eddy said. Air traffic controllers said the plane was a private Cessna 550, commonly used for small groups of six to eight people, and that it came down around 3:45 a.m. near Montgomery Executive Airport during a period of extremely low visibility. Flight tracking website FlightAware showed the plane took off from New York City on Wednesday evening and stopped in Wichita, Kansas, before flying on to San Diego. It was not immediately clear who was on board or whether there were any injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Association both opened investigations into the crash.
The United States Mint will stop producing pennies next year, phasing out a coin that has been in circulation for over two centuries, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move is part of a long-running, bipartisan campaign to axe the lowest-denomination currency, which is rarely spent and costs the government around $85 million each year to produce. Of the 3 billion pennies produced each year, up to $68 million worth are either lost or thrown away, with the Federal Reserve estimating that around 60 percent of all actively circulating pennies, totalling around $14 billion, sit indefinitely in coin jars and change purses. The final batch of new pennies was ordered earlier this month, and although Americans will still be able to use the coins for transactions, they will gradually be phased out of circulation. Businesses will be required to round their prices up and down to the nearest five cents in order to adjust to the changes, the Treasury announced in a statement. President Donald Trump has long been critical of penny production, as was his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. The move marks rare bipartisan agreement between Democrats and Republicans and follows in the footsteps of Canada, which stopped producing pennies in 2012.
Miley Cyrus opened up about an “extremely excruciating” medical emergency she hid from fans while hosting a New Year’s Eve special with her godmother Dolly Parton in 2023. “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” the singer told Zane Lowe during an interview for Apple Music on Wednesday. “I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it.” But despite admitting that taking the stage was “really hard for her,” Cyrus stuck to the old adage that the show must go on and made it through the performance. “It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating but I did the show anyway,” she told Lowe. The NBC show, which went down without a hitch, saw Cyrus and Parton duet on three of their hits—Wrecking Ball, Jolene and I Will Always Love You. Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus revealed she has a large polyp in her throat caused by years of drinking and smoking, which has contributed to her distinctive vocal fry and is the reason why she seldom tours anymore. “It’s extremely difficult to perform with it, because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights,” she admitted.
Michael Alaimo, a multifaceted actor known for his roles in Cheers, Space Jam, and the Oscar-nominated The China Syndrome, has died at age 86. Alaimo, who also appeared in the film Mr. Mom and played a doctor alongside Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, and Bill Murray in Space Jam, “passed away peacefully” on May 2, his daughter confirmed to Variety. Alaimo got his start in theater in the 1960s, taking part in Joseph Papp’s New York Shakespeare Festival (now known as Shakespeare in the Park). He led a commedia dell’arte troupe and was involved in political activism in East Harlem before moving to San Francisco and touring with the anti-war show F.T.A. In 1973, he moved to Los Angeles, where his TV career took off with roles in The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon and Harry O. He also appeared in The Wonder Years, Scrubs, Barney Miller, Mr. Belvedere, Hill Street Blues, and Betty White’s Off Their Rockers. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two granddaughters.