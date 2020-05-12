There’s One Reason Why Republicans Keep Telling Obama to Shut Up. It’s Exactly What You Think.

Looking back now, I was likely beginning my journey to leaving the Republican Party on September 9, 2009, when Barack Obama was addressing a Joint Session of Congress and Representative Joe Wilson, Republican of South Carolina, shouted “you lie” in the middle of the president’s address.

The president looked in the direction of the shout, calmly said, "it's not true" and continued. The House rebuked Wilson a week later, but notably that vote came on party lines, and the tone had been set.

The next year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that “ The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president." The year after that, Donald Trump joined the so-called Birthers “just asking” whether the first black president was even really an American at all.