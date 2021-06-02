Dad’s Girlfriend Arrested After Child’s Body Found in Tote Bag at Texas Motel

The girlfriend of the father of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson has been arrested after she was located inside a motel room where the Houston boy’s body is believed to have been found inside a tote bag.

Houston Assistant Chief Heather Morris on Wednesday confirmed that Theresa Balboa will be charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Olson’s case. The little boy’s disappearance was reported on May 27, but investigators now believe he’d been missing for weeks after finding inconsistencies in statements from Balboa and the boy’s father, Dalton Olson.

Morris said Balboa’s arrest came after authorities received an anonymous tip that the child was inside a Best Western motel room. When investigators arrived, Balboa was in the room and immediately taken into custody. She has been released on bond. Morris said investigators are still waiting for the medical examiner to confirm that the body found inside the room was indeed Samuel Olson.

The Houston Police Department said Olson was first reported missing from his home at around 6 p.m. on May 27, after officers received a report that the boy had been taken by an unknown male.

When officers responded, Balboa claimed she had turned Samuel over to his mother and a police officer that morning. She also claimed that the cop had told her she would go to jail if she refused to hand over the boy. After complying with the request to hand over the boy, Balboa told her boyfriend that Samuel’s mother, Sarah Olson, and the officer left in separate cars.

“Once [Dalton] heard this story from Ms. Balboa, he contacted Samuel’s mother and she told him that Samuel was not with her,” Morris said, adding that investigators later confirmed that Sarah Olson was at her house the entire day.

Morris said investigators also learned that the last time Samuel Olson was seen by someone other than a family member was on April 30 at Holbrook Elementary School. His grandmother told police she saw him on May 2, when the boy and his cousins visited her home.

The assistant chief added that as investigators tried to determine a timeline for Olson’s disappearance, they spoke to Balboa several times—and continued to find inconsistencies in her story. Balboa also told KTRK the bizarre tale, stating that she was about to take the 6-year-old to school when “his mother showed up with a police officer... and they demanded me to release Sam.” She told the news outlet she complied because Samuel’s parents were in the midst of a custody battle and she had no legal rights over the boy.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant in an apartment where Balboa had been staying. Morris added that investigators also searched a car they believe Balboa drove.

Hours later, authorities found a body in a Jaspar, Texas, motel room, about two hours away from the child’s hometown.

Morris said that while investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind Olson’s death, they do not believe his father is a “person of interest.” She added that the investigation is still active.

An attorney for the boy’s mother, Sarah Olson, said in a Tuesday night press conference that his client has not seen her son since January 2020. While Sarah Olson has primary custody of the 6-year-old, attorney Marco Gonzalez said that she “has been denied access” to him “for many months” after Dalton took him.

He added that Balboa’s story is “completely untrue” and noted that there are “too many holes in that story.”

“Everybody loves you and misses you. We’re going to see you soon. I promise, Sam. I’ll never give up,” Tony Olson, the boy’s grandmother, said on Tuesday.