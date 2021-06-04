Dad’s Girlfriend Was Allegedly Leaving Texas With 5-Year-Old Samuel Olson’s Body Before Arrest

Before she was arrested in connection with missing Houston boy Samuel Olson, Theresa Balboa planned to travel to Louisiana with the 5-year-old’s body, new court documents reveal.

A motion for bail obtained by The Daily Beast alleges that after having her roommate help her hide the boy’s body, she schemed to flee the state of Texas with the remains. But her plan was foiled Tuesday night, when authorities found her and the body inside a Jasper, Texas, hotel room, authorities said.

While Balboa has only been charged with tampering with evidence, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case have indicated to The Daily Beast that Balboa may face upgraded charges as soon as Friday. A judge on Friday set Balboa’s bond at $500,000, and she has been transferred to Harris County Jail.

Police say that while Olson is now believed to have died around May 10, it took Balboa about 17 days to admit something was amiss to her boyfriend and the child’s father, Dalton Olson. The Houston Police Department states Olson was reported missing by the boy’s father around 6 p.m. on May 27. But investigators believe the boy had been missing for weeks after finding inconsistencies in statements from Balboa and her boyfriend—and learning he was last seen on April 30 at Holbrook Elementary School.

“I was going to take Sam to school when his mother showed up with a police officer, or what I was under the impression to be a police officer, and they demanded me to release Sam,” Balboa told reporters on Monday while accompanying a search for the boy. “They had a full police uniform. They had a gun, handcuffs, everything. I had no choice but to hand him over.”

Authorities later determined that Sarah Olson, the boy's mother, did not pick up her son from her estranged husband’s house.

A criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast states that in the middle of the search for Samuel, Balboa called a friend and asked for a ride home after insisting she had been in a fight.

The friend told authorities he picked Balboa up at a Walmart parking lot, and the pair went to the storage unit, where they retrieved a large, foul-smelling plastic container and put it into her car. The next day, the friend drove her and the container to a local Best Western about two hours away.

Unbeknownst to Balboa, the friend had called the Jasper Police Department to report she had Olson, the complaint states.

Inside her motel room, one officer “detected an odor that through his experience in law enforcement… to be possible decomposing human remains” and found Balboa in the bathroom, the complaint states. Officers then found the container, where they discovered what is believed to be the body of the missing 5-year-old, who was wrapped in black plastic bags and secured with duct tape. Balboa was immediately arrested.