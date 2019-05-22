Theresa May Facing Cabinet Coup Plot to Oust Her Immediately

Members of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet were plotting a move to oust her Wednesday, a day before European Parliament elections in which the ruling Conservative Party is expected to suffer a heavy defeat. Patience for the beleaguered May finally snapped for some of the party’s most senior figures after her latest Brexit compromise, which would have allowed Parliament to vote on holding a Brexit referendum do-over. A group of lawmakers—who have become known as the Pizza Club for their behind-closed-door meetings—were furious that May’s pledge went further than they had agreed at cabinet meetings. If cabinet members pull back from pushing May out of the door, she faces another attempt by an internal Conservative Party committee that is threatening to change its rules in order to force her out of the job.