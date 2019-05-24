Theresa May Is Expected To Announce Resignation Friday: Reports

Theresa May is finally expected to announce her resignation Friday, according to reports in Britain, but she's not ready to leave her role of prime minister just yet. She's expected to resign as Conservative party leader effective immediately, but will stay on as prime minister until her party can begin the process of voting for a new leader and so she can welcome Donald Trump for his state visit. Numerous reports state that she has settled on June 10 as her last day as prime minister. May has been forced out following her utter failure to win domestic support for a deal she struck with the European Union to allow the U.K. to leave the bloc in a relatively seamless way. Conservative leadership elections are notoriously had to predict, but former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is currently party members' favorite to succeed her. May's been prime minister since 2016 when David Cameron resigned after a majority voted for Britain to leave the EU.