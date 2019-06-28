CHEAT SHEET
Theresa May Shares Awkward Handshake With Putin at G-20 Summit
At the G-20 Summit Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May didn’t hide her disdain for Vladimir Putin, posing for an awkward photo with him and telling the Russian president that there “cannot be a normalization of our bilateral relationship until Russia stops the irresponsible and destabilizing activity that threatens the U.K. and its allies—including hostile interventions in other countries, disinformation and cyber attacks.” May also addressed the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, which she said was orchestrated by Russia. May also didn’t agree with Putin’s comments in the Financial Times about the death of liberal democracy. Britain will “unequivocally defend liberal democracy,” she said.
Theresa May will step down from her position as prime minister next month. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson will succeed her.