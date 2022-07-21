Rid Your Life (and Yard) of Mosquitos With This Cheap Perimeter System

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re like me, there’s nowhere you’d rather be than outside when the weather is just right. Whether it’s cooking on the grill, going on camping adventures, diving into the neighborhood pool, or lounging on the patio with friends, there’s nothing quite like the great outdoors. But all this enjoyment can be hindered by one pesky, persistent problem: mosquitos.

I’ve spent many years trying to escape the irritating, itchy, insane mosquito bites that have plagued my outdoor escapades. Despite the fact that I tried just about every possible solution to rid my yard and my life of these blood-sucking bugs, nothing has worked well enough to keep around as a permanent fixture, including citronella candles, DEET-free bug spray, and mosquito-repellent wristbands. But after seeing my two young children covered in swollen bites despite wearing name-brand, popular bug sprays, I knew I had to try something different to protect my yard and my loved ones.

It was only recently that my family was spared from the wrath of mosquito bites after I installed a super-affordable repellent perimeter system around my backyard that worked some real mosquito-riding magic. Even though I have looked into investing anywhere from $500 - $1,000 to install a permanent but pricey repellent system in the past, after some online research I discovered the Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Perimeter System, which costs less than $50 and has great reviews attesting to its effectiveness.

Covering up to 450 square feet of protection, the Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Perimeter System uses heat-activated technology to create a safe zone where you’ll be free from mosquitos and their bloody bites. The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Perimeter System is easy to install and only takes about five minutes total to set up. The perimeter kit comes with two repellers that you stake right into the ground, complete with fuel cartridges (the real magic of the system!) and repellent mats—both of which work together to protect your yard from mosquitoes for hours upon hours.

I was a bit nervous that the system might have an overwhelming scent or stand out as an eyesore in my well-landscaped yard, but the system is actually scent-free and easily hidden from sight, so you won’t even notice it creating its miracle-working, mosquito-repellent perimeter.

Thermacell Moisquito Repellent System All you have to do is insert the mat and fuel cartridges into the repellers and rotate them from off to start until you see a light come on that indicates the system is turned on. Within 15 minutes, your perimeter will be free of blood-sucking bugs waiting to pierce your skin, and your enjoyment of the outdoors can once again commence. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Even though I noticed an immediate difference after installing the system in my yard—I was able to enjoy a glass of wine on my patio without noticing a single mosquito up in my space—I wanted to test the system in a larger group setting. After hosting a summer barbecue and outdoor movie night with a few friends, I was impressed to discover that nobody was slapping the air or walked away covered in mosquito bites.

Impressed by the results and eager for even more freedom from mosquitoes, I went ahead and installed an additional system in my backyard and near our front door as well to create even more coverage around my house. After all, we have a fish pond in our backyard and a retention pond behind our house, so I know mosquitos are always close by waiting to feed. If you want even more coverage, I’d also consider buying Thermacell’s Mosquito Repellent Lantern as well, which works great in conjunction with the Perimeter System.

I hate to realize it only now, but for far too long I’ve limped along relying on subpar citronella-scented candles and pricey bug sprays to rid my life of mosquitoes. Even though these solutions definitely had some minor effects, it was nothing short of putting a Band-Aid over a big problem. Thanks to the effective and easy-to-use Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Perimeter System, I’m finally able to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about how many bug bites I’ll be walking away with at the end of the day.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.