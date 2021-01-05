These Thermal Leggings from ADAY Are My New Go-To Pants

Can one have too many pairs of leggings? I think not. Leggings satisfy a lot of things that other pants can’t, especially while working from home. They can act as the bridge between work clothing and loungewear, or as layers under your clothing in the cold, or even as a perfect workout companion. After trying ADAY’s new Layered Up Legging, I can say that these do all of those things and more.

What’s unique about these leggings is that while on the outside, they look like your run-of-the-mill workout gear, they have some secrets. Unlike my other favorite thermal leggings, Uniqlo’s HEATTECH ones, these look and feel smooth and stretchy and are thick enough to be worn on their own, rather than only for layering. The thick fabric and high-waist make them my perfect pants replacements when I just cannot do real pants (which is fairly often these days). They handled themselves on their own in a cold, blustery, snow-filled day and kept my legs toasty and warm. But it’s really the small things that make these leggings a new favorite of mine. They have a bonded-seam compression waist band that fits smoothly over my stomach and hips with no red marks, they have a perfectly-sized phone pocket at the hip, and they’re just all-around soft, substantial leggings.

I’ve worn them on their own paired with an oversized sweatshirt but also under jeans for the cold weather that’s taken over NYC. They’re the kind of leggings that won’t stretch out or bunch up if you wear them all day. If there were ever a sign to get a new pair of leggings that you’ll want to keep around season after season, this is it.

Layered Up Legging Buy at ADAY $ 150

