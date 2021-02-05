These Anti-Vaxxers Are Desperate for COVID Shots

Caitlin Murphy, a 31-year old midwife’s assistant and pre-nursing student, once considered herself a hardcore anti-vaxxer. As a kid, she said, she had a rare, severe reaction to the pertussis, or whooping cough, vaccine. The vaccine that caused her reaction was later pulled from the shelves and replaced by the much safer DTaP vaccine, but the memory of the experience seared itself into Murphy’s brain, and she never got over her fear of inoculation.

When her children were born, she defied a firm consensus among scientists and public-health experts that side effects are vanishingly rare, and vowed not to vaccinate them.

“There were no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They wouldn’t be getting any vaccines whatsoever,” Murphy told The Daily Beast.