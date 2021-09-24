These Are Mary Trump’s Favorite Parts of Uncle Donald’s $100 Million Lawsuit

Mary Trump is back on The New Abnormal, and Molly Jong-Fast says “I want to apologize for getting you sued,” although “I was impressed to see The New Abnormal in a Trump suit.”

Mary says “I had no idea” until The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright called her on Tuesday night that her uncle is suing her for $100 million and she told him that he’s “a fucking loser.”

And now that she’s read the suit, she says one of her “favorite things” in there is the part about how “somehow these New York Times reporters coerced me. Like, there’s a difference between convincing someone over time and coercing them but apparently I’m such a weak child that they were able to strong-arm me into smuggling my own documents and handing them over.”

But, Mary says, “probably my favorite thing about the suit is that he quotes the Times article extensively, which outlines all the awful things Donald had done. And then he quotes extensively from my book. Thank you! Should I be angry, or should I send him flowers for selling more books for me? I think it’s the latter. Donald and Meghan McCain are like my best salespeople.”

As to discovery in her uncle’s suit, “it’s never going to come to that,” predicted Mary. “As my attorney Ted Boutrous, who’s handling the First Amendment stuff, said, it’s dead in the water. It’s doomed to fail because it’s so shoddy. How did I damage him? Even if you can argue there was a contractual breach, which there isn’t, what damage did I do to him? What, do I give him, a buck?”

“I don’t think he has lawyers left at this point who probably do anything other than operate out of strip malls. But he’s probably worried about my lawsuit against him, because this is how the Trump family communicates: We sue each other,” continued Mary, who predicted that “there will be discovery” in her ongoing fraud suit against Donald and his siblings because “it's an incredibly well-crafted suit, there’s a lot of merit, and I’m not backing down—I’m not settling.”

Then Molly and Mary talk about post-2016 PTSD, before Molly talks with Crooked Media Editor in Chief Brian Beutler about the Trumpy Supreme Court and what Dems should be doing now, and with linguist George Lakoff about how the party’s “false theory of reason and communication” holds it back.

