6 Performance Shirts for Women That’ll Keep You Cool, Dry and Smelling Fresh

Whether you’re heading to the gym or hitting the trails, you need a performance shirt that’ll keep you dry, cool and fresh. A performance shirt that does all of that without sacrificing style is even better. That’s why we’ve dug up these six, quality workout shirts for women.

Mountain Hardwear Women's Ghee Long Sleeve Crew, $60 at Mountain Hardwear: This long-sleeve shirt from Mountain Hardwear is a basic baselayer for workouts. It’s lightweight enough to fit under your other gear comfortably, while the jacquard panel across the back and beneath the arms wick sweat and release steam when things heat up. Thumbholes protect your hands from the cold weather, as well.

Outdoor Research Cedarosa Crewneck, $79 at Moosejaw: Outdoor Research’s soft wool Cedarosa shirt features naturally odor-blocking, moisture-wicking, quick-drying properties to keep you fresh, dry and warm. The asymmetrical hem adds flair, and the left hip security zip pocket adds practicality to take you from the trail to the town.

Patagonia Capilene Midweight Bike Jersey, $79 at Patagonia: This long-sleeved base layer from Patagonia is a solid baselayer, midlayer or outer layer, depending on the elements. Its Capilene® Midweight, recycled polyester fabric is light, breathable, and stretchy to provide optimum comfort. In fact, Patagonia has thought of everything when it comes to comfort for this shirt: articulated flat seams, a longer back hem, no neck tags. There are even three pockets at the lower back to secure your water, protein bars, and tech.

Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer Short Sleeve, $75 at Smartwool: With Core Spun technology, Smartwool has coated Merino wool in nylon to deliver durability, temperature regulation, and moisture management. The Raglan sleeves with no shoulder seams and smooth merrow stitching wraps make sure it’s extra comfortable. And it naturally protects against the sun’s rays with 20+ UPF.

Under Armour Misty Copeland Signature, $55: Under Armour’s Misty Copeland Signature shirt is a loose-fitted, metallic, strappy-back workout top that’ll perform as well as you do. The lightweight, ultra-soft stretch fabric makes the shirt both comfortable and breathable, and it wicks sweat and dries quickly.

Lululemon Close Call Henley Long Sleeve, $59 at Lululemon: This next-to-skin long-sleeve Henley from Lululemon is an ideal top for the studio or baselayer for the slopes. That’s thanks to SILVERESCENT® technology that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria and added Lycra® fiber for shape retention.

