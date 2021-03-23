‘Always Had a Smile’: These Are the Victims of the Boulder Massacre

Teri Leiker had spent the last 30 years working at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado—and “it was her favorite thing to do.”

The 51-year-old, described as the “most selfless, innocent” person, loved working—a fact even more tragic considering that same grocery store became the site of a mass shooting on Monday in which Leiker and nine others were tragically gunned down.

“To think Teri was murdered while simply doing her job angers me. The fact that a man decided to take away so much from so many in a matter of seconds angers me,” Lexi Knutson, a friend, said in a touching Facebook post on Tuesday. “If you think we don’t need any sort of gun reform, you’re wrong. We can’t go to movie theaters without fear. We can’t go to school without fear. We can’t go to music events without fear. Now add going to the grocery store to that list.”

Knutson said she met Leiker during a Colorado University “Best Buddies” meeting. “Her shy friendship towards me turned into a sort of sisterhood,” she wrote. “Teri leaves behind her family, her boyfriend Clint, and many close friends that truly cared about her.”

In addition to Leiker, authorities have identified the victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Officer Eric Talley, a 51-year-old who joined the force in 2010, was also killed after he was the first cop to respond to the “barrage” of 911 calls about the shooting.

“I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” Erika Mahoney, the news director at Californian public radio station KAZU, said in a Twitter post. “I am now pregnant. I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter...I love you forever Dad. You are always with me.”

Fountain was a licensed Medicare agent who worked for a small firm in Lafayette, Colorado. Waters was a mother of two daughters who loved to hike, Murray was a retiree who’d worked as a photo director for renowned magazines. Several of the victims also seem to have been King Sooper employees, including Stong, who had worked there since 2018 and appeared to be an outspoken second amendment supporter.

Hilarie Kavanagh, owner of Medicare Licensed Agents, told The Daily Beast that Fountain was a “wonderful” colleague who looked after hundreds of clients who were mostly seniors.

“She had so much integrity working with her clients, and she really, really cared about doing the right thing by them,” Kavanagh said, adding that Fountain worked for 15 years as a financial counselor at Boulder Community Hospital before joining her small firm in 2018.

“ I can still picture her right now smiling at the self-check-out line. ”

Kenny Nguyen, a 26-year-old who has known Olds since middle school, said the Monday tragedy was particularly shocking considering how “safe Boulder is supposed to be.”

Describing Olds as a “happy, welcoming person who always had a smile on her face,” Nguyen said he learned about her death just moments before police announced her name during a Tuesday press conference. He said that Olds was a manager at the supermarket, where she had worked for over five years.

“I can still picture her right now smiling at the self-check-out line at King Soopers,” he told The Daily Beast.

Lori Olds, Ricki’s aunt, wrote on Facebook: “We lost our beloved Rikki Olds to the monster who shot up the king soopers in Boulder CO yesterday may his rotten ass fry and burn in hell.” Olds’ boyfriend, Jordan Arthur, wrote in a post: “Rikki baby, you were taken too soon. I miss you dearly.”

The massacre marked the second major mass shooting in a week, coming just days after a gunman shot up three massage parlors in the metro Atlanta area, killing eight people, six of them Asian women.

“It’s only been seven days since Georgia. I can’t believe I was at a protest to Stop Asian Hate on Saturday and now I am learning that my hometown is the sight of a deadly mass shooting,” Nguyen said. “Rikki was a wonderful amazing person. She always had a smile and the world is going to miss her. My heart goes out to her and her family.”

Lynn Murray, 62, was a former photo director in New York for magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Glamour, her husband, John Mackenzie, told The New York Times. She was a mother of two and was at the supermarket filling an Instacart order. “I just want her to be remembered as just as this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky,” he said.

Authorities allege 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, from Arvada, entered the supermarket just before 3 p.m. on Monday and began shooting. He was taken into custody after being shot in the leg and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

While authorities have not yet released a motive, his family members and friends told The Daily Beast he had a history of violence and was “very anti-social” and paranoid.

“This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members of those left behind, and as governor, I offer my condolences to all those who suffer loss, but this is a loss for all of us, and we mourn those who fell as a state, and we mourn them as a nation,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.