These Are the Winners of the Pandemic-Delayed Boston Marathon
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Kenyans stole the show at the 125th Boston Marathon, with Benson Kipruto, 30, and Diana Kipyogei, 27, winning the men’s and women’s races. The marathon came back—with social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation measures—following a 30-month hiatus as a result of the pandemic. Kipruto won comfortably with an unofficial time of 2:09:51, while Kipyogei finished in 2:24:45.
Swiss racer Marcel Hug won the wheelchair division with a seven-minute lead at 1:18:18—but not without a few hiccups that may have cost him $50,000. In 2017, Hug set the record that he was likely to beat on Monday, but the athlete made a wrong turn that cost him a few seconds, jeopardizing his chance to score an extra $50,000 for the record. Manuela Schar continued her winning streak for the third time with a 1:35:21 in the women’s wheelchair race.