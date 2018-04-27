There are headphones that perform so well that they win awards, but there’s only one pair that’s been awarded the distinction of being the world’s first THX-Certified headphones: the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones.

Expertly tuned by Grammy-nominated sound engineer Luca Bignardi, these elite headphones feature a diamond-like carbon dynamic driver and three balanced armatures to deliver unparalleled power and definition. Each ear has four drivers with a high-frequency range of 40,000 Hz dedicated to producing silky highs, detailed mids, and deep bass. They're also equipped with a streamlined anodized-finished sound chamber with perfected ergonomics that allow for exceptional comfort and noise isolation.

The Quad Drivers are designed with 45-degree oblique angled ear fittings that flawlessly match your ear canals, resulting in a super-secure fit. And as a bonus, they are totally tangle-resistant, thanks to the Kevlar core cable. They even have built-in intelligent controls that let you adjust the volume, skip tracks, and make crystal clear calls.

But back to the THX certification: Anything that has the highly-coveted THX stamp successfully passes stringent performance inspections to ensure they deliver exceptional sound. To ensure that the Quad Drivers met the highest audio standards, THX engineers tested its high-frequency correlation, dialog intelligibility, low-frequency extension, and nominal balance deviation between the left and right channels. As a result, they boast high-resolution audio output and an ultra-realistic soundstage.

Normally, these headphones cost $199.99, but they're on sale now at The Daily Beast shop for $149.99.