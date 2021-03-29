These Cushions Nixed My Kitchen-Chair-Induced Back Pain
BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE
You see, I had always meant to get myself a supportive cushion to sit on while I worked. I have terrible posture to begin with, to the point where both my mother and my boyfriend tell me to stand up straight. After I started to realize that working from home was going to be a semi-permanent thing, I knew this was my chance. So, I tried out the combination of the Back Relief Lumbar Pillow and Pressure Relief Seat Cushion and I’ve been in butt-supported heaven ever since.
Back Relief Lumbar Pillow
Pressure Relief Seat Cushion
Let’s start with the back cushion: the curved shape was created to be ergonomic without intruding on your space. The memory foam helps keep my lumbar supported while allowing my shoulder blades to move freely. Plus, it easily attaches onto a chair with an elastic, adjustable strap. Then there’s the memory foam seat cushion, which is my favorite of the two. Immediately upon sitting down, you feel relief. The curved sides and back help to keep your legs and butt in the proper place and it settles nicely underneath me. It also has a grippy bottom to keep it from sliding off, no matter how many times I get up.
Now, every time I take a seat at my desk, I feel immediate comfort.
