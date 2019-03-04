These Fake Plants From CB2 Look as Good as the Real Thing — and They’re Up to 20% Off

Fake plants have come a long way. These days, you can find trees and shrubs that take more than a second look to decipher if they’re artificial or not. They’re durable and will stay looking happy and healthy (because you don’t need to remember to water them), and some of the best-looking ones around are on sale at CB2 for up to 20% off.

Fill a lackluster and dark corner in your home with a sprawling Bird of Paradise or jazz up a bookshelf with an Aloe plant. You’re buying a gorgeous piece of greenery that requires zero maintenance (you may want to dust it, though) and will look beautiful as long as you own it. Even the brownest of thumbs can handle keeping one of these looking good.

And since you won’t have to worry about drainage, you can get whatever kind of decorative pot you want.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.