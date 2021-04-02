These Filtered, Comfortable, Washable Face Masks Are Best
FACE THE FACTS
I want a mask that offers the greatest protection, but is also comfortable and convenient to use. The OTTOPT masks provide 95% filtration with a 5 layer PM2.5 filter that keeps out dust and pollen, as well as small airborne particles and much, much more. The masks are washable and the filters are inexpensive to replace. I love that they come in a pack of two with four filters, because that means I have one to use while the other is drying —although they dry pretty quickly, which is another plus.
Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof Face Masks with Filters
OTTOPT really nailed the design when it comes to comfort features, too. There is a metal nose bridge that can be adjusted to provide the closest seal on different types of faces. But it also keeps the mask from clinging to your face, and that is not only more comfortable, but makes it easier to talk and be heard while wearing it. I appreciate that, because having to talk louder and keep repeating myself can be very tiring.
Finally, the elastic ear loops are fully adjustable. Together with the nose bridge, they make it possible to create a perfectly secure customizable fit that allows for the greatest comfort. This mask won’t slip off no matter how strenuously you exercise. Since I wear glasses, the anti-fog design is also greatly appreciated. It truly doesn’t get any better than that.
