Add a Pair of Scouted-Favorite Chinos to Your Wardrobe from One of Amazon’s Private Brands
There’s something so effortlessly polished about a good pair of chinos. When we wrote a round-up of the best-sellers from Amazon’s private label brands, the Slim-Fit Washed Comfort Stretch Chinos, aka the Perfect Chino Pants, from Goodthreads instantly became a best-seller among Scouted readers. These simple, classic chinos will add a, you know, put-togetherness to any outfit.
They come in over a dozen different colors and are made with a hint of spandex for a comfortable stretch to wear all day. The Slim Fit silhouette is relaxed but streamlined so you won’t feel constricted but will still look trendy. If you’ve been looking for a pair of pants to rotate in with all your denim, these are the ones to get.
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Washed Comfort Stretch Chinos
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.