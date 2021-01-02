These Deluded GOP Senators Plan to Join Hawley in Rejecting Electoral College Vote
SPINELESS
Nearly a dozen Republican senators plan to join Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in refusing to certify the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday—a move that will most likely be inconsequential but will perpetuate President Trump’s baseless claim that the election was somehow stolen from him. The senators include Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK) and incoming Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY). CNN’s Jake Tapper said Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK) was also on the list. The effort has reportedly been led by Cruz, who called for an emergency 10-day audit of Electoral College results.