These Hemp Face Masks Fit Everyone in the Family
COVER UP
There is light at the end of the tunnel, but COVID-19 remains a real threat and wearing a face mask when you’re out and about remains the best way to stem the spread. So getting a comfortable, breathable mask that fits all sorts of different faces remains a really good idea.
United by Blue makes face masks that are so soft they remain comfortable for hours, and that same softness lets their one-size mask conform to all sorts of faces. This snug fit is aided by rubber sliders on the bands that can reduce the irritation behind your ears, while the mask’s efficacy can be improved by adding a filter between the fabric layers.
Salvaged Hemp Blend Face Mask (Assorted Large/Adult 10 Pack)
Those fabric layers consist of a blend utilizing hemp, organic cotton, and recycled polyester, sourced from deadstock material that would otherwise have sat storage or even been tossed, so you can feel good about their sustainability even as the masks feel good on your face.
And while safety comes first, as you will be wearing these in public, why not worry at least a bit about looks? The assortment of masks you will get come in lovely fabric colors and patterns, which is not surprising given that the brand is known for casual yet fashionable, comfortable, and sustainably made apparel and accessories.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.