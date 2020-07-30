These Kitsch Cotton Face Masks Are My Go-To to Stay Safe

When the CDC announced that everyone should be wearing cloth masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I (like almost everyone else) immediately began trying out a variety of different face masks. I tried DIY face masks, ordered a variety of masks in fun patterns, and snagged some N95 masks from my husband, who works on a construction site where they are plentiful. It only took a few grocery store runs to realize I hated all of them.

The DIY mask had to be tied, the cloth masks I ordered were either too loose or too tight or too flimsy, and the N95s, while effective, were literally painful. Then I ordered a set of Kitsch Cotton Face Masks, and they quickly became my go-to.

They’re light enough to wear on hot summer days without feeling suffocated, but they don’t feel like they’re about to fall apart either. They’re very comfortable and they fit my face perfectly while easily covering both my nose and under my mouth. The ear loops are stretchy and never feel painfully tight. I’ve found that they fit really well over my N95 masks too, which is nice when I want to double up because I feel in need of some extra protection. They’re also reusable and machine washable, a huge plus for me since many of my other masks can’t go in the washing machine.

I also love that these are aesthetically pleasing (if you’re going to wear them every day, they might as well look nice). The three-pack I chose came with two leopard print masks that I love, and one plain black mask that’s perfect for when I want to sort of match my outfit that day. I just put an order in for the Neutral pack, which features one beige neutral, one white polka dot, and one tie-dye. I love a pattern, but nothing too overwhelming, so these are great.

Basically, if you’re looking for something stylish, safe, and comfortable, these are a terrific option. And for $12 for three masks, the price is a nice advantage.

