CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    These LED Pliers Are What’s Missing From Your Toolbox

    Handy

    Ad by Daily Beast Shop

    Everyone should keep a well-stocked toolbox on hand, and a key component of that is a good set of pliers. The Readymax 10" & 12" Tongue & Groove Pliers are adjustable, corrosion resistant, and have rubber grips for ease and comfort, but what really sets them apart is the built-in LED. That means no more trying to awkwardly hold a flashlight in your teeth while working in dimly-lit places. But that extra convenience won’t cost you a fortune.  The Readymax pliers usually retail for $39.99, but they’re currently on sale for 50% off, or $19.99, right now.

    Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.