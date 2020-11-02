Work Out at Home in These Wildly Comfortable Shorts From Lululemon
TREAT YOUR THIGHS
I work at home. I exercise at home. Sometimes, I even live at home. Since I rarely leave the house anymore, my athletic shorts need to be wicked comfy and just as good for bodyweight exercises as they are for 6-hour marathons of the Sopranos.
While working from home, I have adopted the T.H.E. Short 7” Linerless from Lululemon as I’m squeezing in a little cardio between conference calls. Even though I’m a guy with thicker thighs, the shorts work great for my variety of attempts to exercise at home. Whether it’s yoga, kettlebells, or some ab routine that I saw on Instagram, I’m always wearing T.H.E. Shorts.
There’s no replacing getting all gross and sweaty at my local gym (I was that guy in your spin class who got über drenched), but, I have decided to continue working out at home during the pandemic, and these lightweight shorts help me stay motivated. My kettlebell might now be a bottle of laundry detergent, but I still yearn for a quality burn during my workouts.
It can be quite difficult to stick to a regular workout schedule these days, especially when so many aspects of our lives feel irregular right now. Over these past few months, I’ve learned more about how my mental health and my physical health are interwoven. On days when I feel unmotivated and sluggish, reaching out to a supportive friend and chatting about our long-term exercise goals can help me get into a better mindset.
T.H.E. Short 7” Linerless from Lululemon comes in multiple colors including black, navy, olive, and more. Featuring a split hem that allows for a wide range of motion, these shorts are great for whatever at-home exercise you are currently procrastinating doing.
