You Can Make Pretty Much Anything Flat into a Table with the Floyd Leg

So you need a table, ey? Well, that’s not really enough information for us to go on, frankly. Do you need a large family-sized table for your dining room? A smaller one for the kitchen breakfast nook? A workspace for your office or an art space for the playroom? A sideboard for the hall? What is it?

Actually, wait – we don’t need to know. What matters is that you have a sturdy, flat, rigid piece of material you’d like to use as a table, be it a large one for dining, a narrow one for the hall, or even an oddly specifically shaped one for whatever space or purpose is at hand, because if you said sturdy, flat, and rigid piece of material, you can turn it into a table using a set of Floyd Legs.

The Floyd Leg Shop at FLOYD $

What are Floyd Legs? Pretty simple, really: they are simply sturdy metal legs with an L-shaped top and a hand-turned vice grip below each L top that secures each leg onto anything, from a slab of concrete to a reclaimed barn door to a piece of plywood to the tabletop that broke off its former cheap set of legs.

Once you have all four Floyd Legs screwed onto whatever you’ve chosen, what you have there is a table, and one that’s simple to create and to take apart. Your Floyd Leg table can be a permanent fixture in the home or office, but it can also be assembled and disassembled in mere minutes, making this hardware perfect for temporary furnishings, like staging a property for sale, staging for a performance, setting up a booth at a convention, and on the list goes.

While the design of this hardware perfectly lends itself to temporary and/or one-time arrangements, its subtle, modern styling really will be welcome as a table you intend to be long-term piece of furniture. And as Floyd now offers these legs in a shorter option, too, the same goes for a bench or coffee table, too.

