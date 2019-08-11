The New Slim Leg Crop Pant from Everlane Will Make You Second Guess Ever Wearing Jeans Again

This has been a year of personal growth for me. I’ve finally found pants that are the perfect in-between of jeans and trousers, and they come in the form of Everlane’s Crop Pants. I have them in wide-leg and straight leg and will soon own them in the newest cut: Slim Leg.

The Slim Leg Crop Pants come in both short and regular lengths, so those of us with height challenges can get pants that are actually cropped. They come in four colors: Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Brass, and come in sizes 00 up to 16. The cotton and elastane blend gives you the right amount of stretch to stay comfortable but not too much that they’ll feel baggy by end-of-day. And the feature that the Slim Leg Crop shares with the Straight Leg Crop is a few neatly placed nips and tucks in the fabric to cinch your waist and lift your butt. These are details anyone can appreciate. | Shop at Everlane >

