These Ray-Ban Classic Sunglasses Are on Sale for Almost Half Off

CHEAT SHEET
Ray-Ban's timeless Wayfarer sunglasses have been synonymous with "cool" since they were released in 1956. Right now, you can get a pair for almost half off. The current version has undergone quite a few upgrades that’ll make them last longer and protect your eyes better than the first version in the ‘50s. They’re made of lightweight propionate-hinged frames for increased durability and B-15xlt glass lenses that absorb 80% of visible light and all UV light. Normally, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will run you $165, but for a limited time, you can snag them just in time for spring for only $89.99.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.