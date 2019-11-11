APPLE DEALS
These Renewed Macbooks on Amazon Are Perfectly Priced for Gifting
Now’s your chance to be the hero of the holidays by picking up a Macbook while it’s on sale on Amazon. This Deal of the Day is chock full of Amazon-renewed Macbooks that would make any tech-savvy person on your list happy. Choose from 128 GB (in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold) for $750 or 256 GB (in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold) for $860. With a 13.3” LED-backlit display, it has plenty of screen real estate for any task. The Intel Core i5-8210Y Dual-Core 1.6GHz processor supports gaming and streaming without delay and the Touch ID will help keep information secure. The new Thunderbolt 3 port is a universal USB-C port that transfers, charges, and connects for video output with twice the bandwidth of the previous Thunderbolt generation. And don’t worry about it not being brand new. Amazon’s Renewal program comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee to work and look like new. You really can’t go wrong with a Macbook that’s priced under $900. More of a Google person? Try out the new and improved Pixelbook Go. | Shop on Amazon >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.