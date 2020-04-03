These Researchers Want to Track Coronavirus Through Your Poop

No, really. And it could capture two groups of patients who have fallen through the cracks of the current testing regimen: the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infected.

Giggle if you must, but letting scientists and engineers sift through your poop for signs of the coronavirus could save a lot of lives. Researchers at the University of Michigan are looking into whether sampling sewage systems for COVID-19 could sniff out the virus early on, before anyone shows up at a testing center with a fever and bad cough. 

So how do researchers go about finding tiny viruses swimming in lakes of your leavings? And how could sewage surveillance help fill in the gaps of the current testing regimen?

