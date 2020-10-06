This Brilliant Grocery Bag System Will Save You Time, Help You Organize, and Can Keep Your Food Safer
If you’re anything like just about everyone in America, you probably have a plethora of reusable tote bags stuffed in a drawer, hanging in a closet, or tossed in the trunk. You get them everywhere these days: as promotional swag, included with a product purchase and emblazoned with a brand logo, bought directly every time you got to the store having forgotten your own reusable bags. Those reusable sacks just show up in the bag pile, origins unknown.
Bad news, bags of odd shapes and sizes: you’re going to be staying in the drawer, closet, or trunk a lot more these days, because Lotus Trolley Bags are here to replace you — replace, and far outshine you.
The phasing out of single-use plastic bags and the adoption of reusables is a great thing to be sure, but in making the switch, many of us end up with a garbled mess of totes in all shapes and sizes. They may reduce our carbon footprint, but can add to stress in the grocery checkout aisle. One can fit seven boxes of cereal while another barely accommodates a single head of broccoli.
Instead, these bags are one of those wish-I’d-thought-of-it products, like, say, the Apple Macintosh computer. The bags, which come in a suite of four, have three notable features. First, they Velcro to one another. Second, they each feature a pair of long dowels running parallel to one another at their tops. And third, when all opened fully, they will fill a standard-sized shopping cart. That means large bags spread wide open for easy access that fill your shopping cart without the chance of them falling over or collapsing into themselves. In other words, you get the easiest grocery loading experience ever.
The set of four features an insulated cooler bag, one shopping bag with side pockets designed to safely hold cartons of eggs, wine bottles, or other more sensitive items, a produce bag with a mesh bottom that allows for healthy airflow, and one good ol’ big… bag.
When not in use, the bags can be rolled up and tucked away, and all but the cooler bag are machine washable. These bags are not going to change your whole life, but they will change your whole grocery shopping, carrying, and unloading at home experience, and I’d say that’s worth your $40 any day.
