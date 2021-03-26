These Sheets Make My Bed Into a Soft Oasis
OH, NO SHEET
I’ve been searching for the perfect sheets for, I think, my whole life, so I’m pretty thrilled to say that I’ve finally found them in Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheets. They feel like actual silk, they’re affordable, and they’re more environmentally- friendly than most options out there. They’ve also completely transformed my bed into a comforting little oasis that I can’t wait to get into every night.
100% Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set
Sheets & Giggles sheets stand out because they’re made of 100% eucalyptus lyocell, created from eucalyptus trees that are renewably grown on sustainably managed, responsibly governed farms. In other words: they don’t deplete natural eucalyptus forests and they’re super eco-friendly. The brand boasts that their sheets have a near-zero environmental impact as they use 96% less water and 30% less energy than cotton, and also contain zero pesticides or insecticides. They’ve even nailed the little details by nixing plastic in the packaging for most of their products. The sheets come in little knapsacks that can be repurposed as a bag for your laptop or even a yoga mat.
