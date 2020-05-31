CHEAT SHEET
    These States Have Called in the National Guard to Deal With Protests

    BIG GUNS

    William Bredderman

    Researcher

    Agustin Paullie/Getty

    Six days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, almost half the states in the nation, plus Washington, D.C., have found their local cops insufficient to contain the outrage alone.

    Floyd and Chauvin’s native state became the first to put National Guard boots on the ground on Thursday, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. But as of Sunday afternoon, governors in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, and Wisconsin had sent units into riot-torn urban centers, either to back up local law enforcement or to protect sensitive locations. The reserve troops were on standby in Maryland, New York, and South Carolina

    Meanwhile, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy ordered the National Guard to assist local Park Police in the nation’s capital on Saturday, Fox 5 DC reported.