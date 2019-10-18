Don’t Discount Drinkware When it Comes to Beer — These Stout Glasses Can Change Your Sip

When it comes to beer, I’m pretty narrow-minded. I love a good lager and anything sour. That’s basically it. But I do appreciate the nuances of beer and all the accessories that make beer drinking an experience. I love the pomp and circumstance of getting a Stella chalice at a bar. With sours, the plump, bulbous tulip glasses that fill with bright pink beers make me enjoy them even more. And recently, I was introduced to these stout glasses, a peculiarly-shaped piece of drinkware designed to give you the best possible sip.

Now, I’m not a big stout drinker, but when the weather starts to get chilly, they’re big in my household. These glasses have a slender base that helps bring out the aroma and bitterness of the stout (which can sometimes get lost in the heavy chocolate or coffee notes). The more rotund top gives the head ample space to bloom.

If you don’t believe all of this mumbo-jumbo, these glasses were created in collaboration with Rogue, creators of the best-selling Left Hand Milk Stout. If there’s a stout drinker in your life, these make a great gift to help them appreciate all that goes into drinking a good beer. | Get it on Amazon >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.