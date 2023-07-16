These Wall Street Execs Are Donating to Trump’s Biggest GOP Challengers
SPREADING IT AROUND
A swarm of Wall Street executives have already made big donations to Trump’s biggest Republican rivals ahead of the 2024 presidential primary, according to Federal Election Commission filings. CNBC reports the new tallies show that Ron DeSantis has been a popular target for donations from the financial industry; his campaign received the primary election maximum of $3,300 from Goldman Sachs vice president Justin Siegel and venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones already donated the full election cycle maximum of $6,600 to DeSantis, but he also donated as much to Chris Christie, who has perhaps been Trump’s most outspoken critic in the crowded Republican field. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have received over a dozen max contributions each from the finance sector as well, despite the latter’s longtime attacks on many Wall Street firms.