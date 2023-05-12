These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in 2022
NAME CHAMPS
On the hunt for the trendiest baby names? Look no further than the Social Security Administration’s latest list of America’s favorite names of the past year, with Olivia remaining hot since knocking Emma from the top spot among girls four years ago and Liam keeping the boys’ crown as No. 1 for the sixth year in a row. The next rankings for girls’ names come in as Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn, and Luna—and for boys, Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin, and Theodore. Luna kicked Harper off as the only fresh name on this year’s list. Dutton, the namesake of a character in Paramount’s mega-popular Yellowstone series, is also on the rise, jumping nearly 500 spots on the list last year. Other rising names include Chosen, Khaza, and Eithan for boys, and Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georgina, and Amiri for girls. Recent data reports Social Security Cards were issued to 3.64 million babies in the U.S. last year, a slight increase from 2021.