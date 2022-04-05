Fight Brain Fog and Stay Focused With Cognitive Supplements Customized to Your Brain’s Unique Wiring
In our fast paced and high pressured world, it can be difficult to stay focused, think creatively, or get through your to do list. Thesis can clear the fog in your mind with its supplements for cognitive performance, better known as nootropics. While nootropics don’t make you smarter (if only), these supplements support certain brain states that are conducive for increased focus, productivity, and inspiration.
Since everyone’s brain is wired differently, Thesis takes a nuanced approach to find the right nootropics for you. All you need to do is take a short quiz about your goals, routine, and mood. Then, Thesis compares your answers to its data set (which includes clinical trials, research on over 127 ingredients, and more than half a million customer responses) to recommend a box of blends that have the highest chance of working for you. Each box comes with a four-week supply of blends, an instructional booklet, and a journal to record your results. At the end of the month, Thesis connects with you to see which blends worked to better optimize your next month's shipment. Ready to try? Be sure to use the code DAILYBEAST to save 10% on your first order!
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.