Storm Theta Rears Ugly Head Over the Atlantic, Making 2020 the Worst Hurricane Season Ever

The kindest thing you can say about this year is that it’s been memorable, and now there’s yet another unwelcome bullet point to add to the list. 2020 has become the most active hurricane season on record after a new storm, Theta, began swirling over the Atlantic Ocean late Monday night. There’s no need for alarm just yet—the storm will travel east and is unlikely to make landfall before dissipating, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, Tropical Storm Eta is still making itself felt in Florida, where almost 13,000 customers were without power as of Monday evening. According to CNN, this is the first time two named storms have been known to be active at the same time this late in the year in the Atlantic since 1932.