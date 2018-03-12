‘They Control the Puppet’: Eminem Slams NRA at iHeartRadio Awards

CHEAT SHEET
Eminem has given another politically charged performance by calling out the National Rifle Association in a freestyle rap at the iHeartRadio Music awards. After being introduced by Alex Moscou, one of the survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead, the rapper adapted his song “Nowhere Fast” to heavily criticize the NRA. The freestyle verse went: “This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is in our way. They’re responsible for this whole production. They hold the strings, they control the puppet. And they threaten to take donor bucks. So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging. Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons. They love their guns more than our children.” Last October, Eminem made headlines by dropping a vicious anti-Trump freestyle video at the BET Hip Hop Awards, referring to the president as “Donald the bitch.”