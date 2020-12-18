They’re Carting Robert E. Lee Out of the U.S. Capitol and It’s About Damn Time

I first came to the Commonwealth of Virginia in my early twenties, to attend Washington & Lee University Law School in Lexington. Except for a brief stint in the 1990s living and working in New Jersey for then-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, I've lived here ever since.

I’ve seen a lot of change. Over the past 25 years or so, I have watched Virginia transform from a very conservative red state, run by conservative Southern white men, to a bright blue state now run by moderate and progressive men and women. I have watched African American women assume powerful leadership positions, like Virginia’s first female majority leader, Charniele Herring. Virginia also has a female speaker of the House, Eileen Filler-Corn, who is a Jewish American.

But I still wasn’t sure I’d ever see this. This week, a state commission recommended removing one of two statues representing Virginia in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. One statue, of George Washington, will stay put. But the other statue, the one that would be removed and replaced with a statue of state civil rights icon Barbara Johns? That of the Confederate general Robert E. Lee.