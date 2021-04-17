They’re Letting Joe Buck Guest Host Jeopardy!—but Not LeVar Burton?

Read it at New York Post
Sportscaster Joe Buck will be the latest celebrity to guest host Jeopardy!, which has somehow still not invited LeVar Burton to audition for the permanent gig. The show is testing out different hosts to take over for the late Alex Trebek, with Katie Couric, Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers and Dr. Oz taking a spin so far. Hundreds of thousands of people have signed an online petition saying Burton is the obvious best choice, and the beloved Reading Rainbow host told The Daily Beast he’d love to do it. Buck is an announcer on FOX Sports and does the play-by-play for the World Series every year.