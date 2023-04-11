No Conspiracy: Thicker Ballots Led to Arizona Voting Issues

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake blamed her loss on supposed fraud by Maricopa County election officials. But a new report by a retired judge who reviewed the 2020 election says voting delays were caused by a change in paper ballots that sparked printer issues. “Nothing we learned in our interviews or document reviews gave any clear indication that the problems should have been anticipated,” former Justice Ruth McGregor concluded, according to the Associated Press. Ironically, the county opted to use thicker ballot paper in the midterms because of conspiracy theories stemming from the 2020 election. Lake predictably called the report “a farce.”