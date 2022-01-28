Hapless Thief Leaves His Entire Severed Finger Behind With Wedding Ring
RED-HANDED
Careless thieves have often left behind fingerprints as evidence of their crime—but not many have left behind an entire severed finger. That’s reportedly what happened during a hapless robbery attempt at a recycling plant in Milan, Italy when a would-be burglar snagged his finger on barbed wire and sliced it clean off. According to The Guardian, police are using the severed digit both for fingerprints and as bait to get the man to admit to his crime. The injured man reportedly sent one of his friends back to the scene of the crime to look for the finger which still had his wedding ring attached. When a guard asked the friend what he was doing, he reportedly said: “I’m here for a friend, I’m looking for his finger with a ring on it.” The finger was found pointing out of a pile of rubbish, but it’s not clear if police retrieved the ring. The digit is reportedly being kept at a morgue while police use it in attempts to identify the unfortunate suspect.