Thief Steals $100K+ of Rare Pokémon Cards in Shock Break-In

Iga Świątek destroyed player Amanda Anisimova in a 6-0, 6-0 total victory in the Wimbledon women’s final Saturday. Świątek, Poland’s No. 8 seed, conquered the No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova, a U.S. player from New Jersey. The win was Świątek’s first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam title. Her complete success is known in tennis as a “double bagel,” meaning that a player wins every game in both sets. It refers to the “0,” which resembles the shape of a bagel. Świątek’s victory in a Grand Slam final is the first double bagel since 1988, when Steffi Graf won the French Open against Natasha Zvereva in a game that only lasted 57 minutes. Świątek is the only active WTA Tour player to hold Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces and is second behind Venus Williams among active WTA players with the most majors.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Iga Świątek Secures First Wimbledon VictoryACED ITThe star tennis player triumphed over U.S. player Amanda Anisimova in a match referred to as a “double bagel.”
- 2Thief Steals $100K+ of Rare Pokémon Cards in Shock Break-InPOKÉMON NOThe hooded robber busted in to grab some of the shop’s most unique cards.
Partner updateAD BY SATELLAIThis High-Tech Collar Lets Your Dog Safely Roam FreePOOCH PROTECTIONThe SATELLAI Collar has everything you need to give your dog freedom—without sacrificing their safety.
- 3‘High School Musical’ Star Expecting Baby No. 2‘ROUND TWO!!!!’The actress married her MLB star husband in 2023.
- 4Kate Middleton Gets Big Surprise at WimbledonCAUGHT OFF GUARDThe Princess of Wales is in the process of returning to her royal duties after battling cancer.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5Rocker Reveals Surprising Reason He Won’t Get More TattoosOUCHThe music frontman just had his intricate tattoo sleeve refreshed probably for the last time, he said.
- 6Jeff Bezos’ New Do Has People TalkingBALD NO MOREThe bald billionaire is bald no more.
- 7Paramount Gets Dark With Immersive ‘Dexter’ ExperienceIT'S A SCREAMParamount+ is leaning into its “Dark Passenger” for a new “Dexter: Resurrection” promo.
- 8Kelly Osbourne Sets Record Straight on Dad Ozzy’s HealthSTAYING ALIVEKelly took to Instagram to debunk an AI video of her father that had been circulating online.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 950 Cent Trolls Diddy With Bizarre AI Baby Oil VideoGET RICH OR DIE TROLLIN’The “In Da Club” artist is taking yet another jab at his favorite punching bag.
- 10King Charles Changes 106-Year Royal Dress Code RuleACEThe monarch wanted the dress code to feel less restrictive for athletes.
Thief Steals $100K+ of Rare Pokémon Cards in Shock Break-In
Pikachu fans beware: More than $113,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards were nabbed from the 1st Edition Collectibles in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this week. The Pokémon fanatic allegedly broke into the building’s back courtyard, smashed the window in the back door of the lobby, then smashed the shop door’s back window to get in. Donning a hood and a mask, the culprit busted in and crouched over a large display case to snatch the collectibles. The thief knew what they were doing, the shop owners said, since the prices weren’t displayed and the thief seized the rarest cards, nabbing a few vintage boxes along with five to seven rare cards. The cards included a BGS 8.5 Skyridge Crystal Charizard, which features a fiery orange dragon, and a BGS 7.5 1st Edition Shadowless Blastoise, which features a blue turtle. The shop owners have closed up shop to “reflect, regroup, revamp, and come back even better.” Although no arrests have been made, the owners added that they “appreciate the community support we’ve received, it truly means so much to us to see you all come together to spread awareness and keep an eye out for the stolen items.”
Dogs love to explore the world around them—but without a fence, that curiosity can lead to trouble. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a fence, opt for SATELLAI’s innovative smart collar instead.
The lightweight and waterproof collar boasts an impressive battery life of up to five days on a single charge. Using the companion app, you can draw unlimited boundary zones. Think of them as invisible fences your dog can’t jump over, dig under, or sneak past. You can even set a danger zone within the virtual fence you have created. The collar trains your dog with feedback—tone, vibration, or static—so they learn the boundaries you create. The collar supports coverage areas from 0.5 to 100,000 acres. Both the feedback type and its intensity are fully customizable to suit your dog’s needs. Additionally, with access to five global navigation satellite systems in 180 countries, the collar delivers precise tracking, even in remote environments.
A telecom plan is required for full functionality of the SATELLAI collar—like boundary zones, GPS tracking, health monitoring, and escape alerts.
SATELLAI currently does not ship to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, other U.S. territories, or APO/FPO addresses.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to announce that she is going to be a mother for a second time on Saturday. Hudgens, 36, married her MLB star husband, Cole Tucker, 29, in 2023. They welcomed their first child last summer. Hudgens wrote in her Instagram post that now it’s time for “Round Two!!!” and the announcement brought a mix of well-wishes from a few famous friends. Actress and singer Alexandra Shipp, who co-starred with Hudgens in the musical Tick, Tick... BOOM!, hit the post with a row of heart emojiis, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Professional wrestler Jade Cargill added, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎊🥹.” Broadway actor Joshua Henry, another Tick, Tick... BOOM! co-star, was also sure to show the post some love, writing, “Yes friend! Sending you two So much love 🙌🏿❤️.” The news comes after Deadline reported that Hudgens had wrapped production on the dramatic ’60s thriller Quiet Storm, directed by Anthony Thorne. Tucker has played multiple roles for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels before announcing his retirement this year.
Kate Middleton appeared caught off guard—but flattered—when she was greeted with a standing ovation at Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales, 43, is in the process of returning to her royal duties after revealing her cancer diagnosis last year. In January, she announced that she was in remission and has since stepped up her public appearances. Middleton attended the women’s finals of the Grand Slam tennis tournament. When Middleton arrived at the event, the entire crowd rose and cheered, eliciting a bashful smile from the princess. The moment was shared on X by Wimbledon’s account, with the caption: “Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales.” Middletown, who is married to Prince William, said earlier this month that the post-treatment return to normalcy has been difficult, explaining, “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 46, said he is done with tattoos after getting his intricate tattoo sleeve refreshed. His reason? They hurt too much. According to Levine, who got his first tattoo at 21 and has upward of 30, he has “softened” with age. “I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic,” Levine said in an interview with Today. He sat down with the outlet to promote his group’s forthcoming album, Love Is Like, out Aug. 15. Although he said getting tattoos is “fun,” it’s become too “painful“ for him to bear. “Now, I’ve softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done,” he said. Levine told Today that his favorite ink is a message close to his heart. “I like the ones on my hands,” which spell out “true love” across eight of his fingers. Levine is married to model Benhati Prinsloo, and they share two daughters and a son.
The famously bald Jeff Bezos has been photographed sporting a brand new hairstyle mere weeks after his lavish Venetian wedding to Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The Amazon founder was last seen with hair in 2013, shortly before he made the decision to go fully bald, when his hair was a dark brown. After shaving it off, his baldness became a key component of his image. Steve Jobs had his black turtlenecks, Bill Gates had his glasses, and Bezos had his shiny scalp—making it all the more surprising when he was spotted with thick white-grey hair around the sides of his scalp on an outing with his wife in Sun Valley, Idaho on Thursday. Photos from his wedding in Venice late last month show Bezos with some hair in the same region, but just two weeks later, his hair was looking significantly thicker in what People notes is “known as the donor area of the scalp.”
East London has always been famed for its serial killers—Jack the Ripper being the most notorious. But for fans of Dexter, the city’s next infamous villain could be you. Paramount+ has set up a creepy new activation in the U.K. capital, giving people the chance to role-play as their favorite murderer to promote the release of the new show Dexter: Resurrection. Ticket holders will be able to join the Miami Metro Police Department forensics unit in putting the Ice Truck Killer’s victims back together, and snap a pic in Dexter’s iconic plastic wrap. The entire experience is guided by the voice of Michael C. Hall, the actor in the show’s title role, and ends with a wind-down at a killer Dexter-themed cocktail bar. The latest installment in the franchise, which dropped on the streaming service on July 11, is a sequel to both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. But any budding serial killers will have to be quick—the exhibit opened on July 10 and runs until July 13.
Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, posted a series of Instagram stories on Friday clearing up some rumors surrounding her father’s health. Responding to an AI-generated video that had been widely shared online, Osbourne said, “There’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI. And it has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something, and it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’” Osbourne then added, ”What the f--- is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?" before adding, “He’s not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?” Ozzy recently appeared with his Black Sabbath bandmates at a farewell show. The day-long festival raised almost $200 million for three charities, including one dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
Rapper 50 Cent has hopped online to take another swipe at his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs. This time, the “In Da Club” artist shared a deeply unsettling AI video of Diddy walking the runway as if in a fashion show. And the outfit he’s modeling? A below-the-knee pink dress mimicking a bottle of baby oil. “I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!” the G-Unit star wrote on Instagram. The post, which was originally uploaded by Miami MC Geisha 305, included comments from fellow rapper Soulja Boy, who reacted with a string of laughing emojis. The whole thing is soundtracked to “Baby Oil Freak Off Party” by Jody2Good, sampling “Le Freak” by Chic. The roast plays on the vast quantities of Johnson’s baby oil found in raids on Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles mansions. The music mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. The pair have a notorious beef history dating back to 2006, when 50 accused Diddy of being involved in the murder of Biggie Smalls. “This s*** crazier then regular crazy,” 50 wrote in a previous post ripping into his rival about the baby oil.
King Charles, 76, wants more color in Buckingham Palace. Gone are the days of required all-white attire on the palace tennis courts, The Times reports. Now, royals, staff, and guests of the palace are allowed to wear colors while playing tennis, making the dress code of the royal residence more relaxed than Wimbledon’s. According to The Times, the king wanted to relax the dress code to make players feel less “restricted.” The palace’s hard court was constructed in 1919, and is most often used by the palace staff, though members of the royal family will occasionally play. Prince William and Kate Middleton are known fans of the sport; the Princess of Wales, 43, is among Wimbledon’s most famous patrons and was responsible for handing out trophies in 2023. In 2022, Wimbledon also amended its dress code, declaring that women could wear “solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts” provided they were not visible below their shorts or skirt to allow players on their period more comfort.