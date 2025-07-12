Thief Steals $100K+ of Rare Pokémon Cards in Shock Break-In

Dogs love to explore the world around them—but without a fence, that curiosity can lead to trouble. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a fence, opt for SATELLAI’s innovative smart collar instead.

The lightweight and waterproof collar boasts an impressive battery life of up to five days on a single charge. Using the companion app, you can draw unlimited boundary zones. Think of them as invisible fences your dog can’t jump over, dig under, or sneak past. You can even set a danger zone within the virtual fence you have created. The collar trains your dog with feedback—tone, vibration, or static—so they learn the boundaries you create. The collar supports coverage areas from 0.5 to 100,000 acres. Both the feedback type and its intensity are fully customizable to suit your dog’s needs. Additionally, with access to five global navigation satellite systems in 180 countries, the collar delivers precise tracking, even in remote environments.

SATELLAI Smart Collar and GPS Dog Fence Promo pricing ends on 7/13 Buy At SATELLAI $ 400 Free Shipping

A telecom plan is required for full functionality of the SATELLAI collar—like boundary zones, GPS tracking, health monitoring, and escape alerts.

One-Month Plan Price listed per month Subscribe At SATELLAI $ 10

SATELLAI currently does not ship to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, other U.S. territories, or APO/FPO addresses.

