Thief Who Stole Bag Containing Fabergé Egg Worth Almost $3 Million Learns Fate

Americans are fleeing the U.S. housing market and buying luxury properties in Spain, with Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies cited as a key reason. The number of homes bought in the European country rose by 3 percent in 2025. Real estate agents believe that this rise is due to Trump’s attacks on immigration and the president’s hardline deportation plans, with buyers often being Spanish-speaking U.S. citizens of Latin American origin. “Many Americans have recently chosen to relocate to cities such as Madrid or Valencia for political reasons, and because they see them as safer places where they can walk their children to school,” Fernando Rodriguez de Acuna, general director of Madrid-based real estate analysis firm Acuna, told Reuters. In addition to buying more properties, U.S. citizens are spending more and buying bigger homes in Spain. Analysis found that American buyers paid an average of $380 per square foot for their houses last year, which is 29 percent more than the average paid by other foreigners and nearly double what Spanish residents paid. One Spanish real estate developer added that Americans are now its number one foreign client group, overtaking Britons.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1American Home Buyers Are Fleeing U.S. Because of TrumpGREAT ESCAPESpanish-speaking Americans are now among the top buyers of high-end property in a European country.
- 2Thief Who Stole Fabergé Egg Worth Almost $3M Learns FateCOOKEDHe wasn’t aware of the value of his loot.
Partner updateAD BY WuffesKeep Your Pup Feeling and Looking Healthy With These ChewsCHEW ON THATWuffes keep your dog active, playful, and pain-free as they age.
- 3Tycoon’s Daughter Dies in Horrific Vacation CrashLIGHTNING STRIKES TWICEHer cousin died traveling when he was the same age.
- 4U.S. Fertility Rate Falls to All-Time LowOH, BABYMajor drops were recorded between 2007 and 2015.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5First American to Conquer Everest Dies at 97KING OF THE MOUNTAINHis place in history was secured in 1963, when he reached Everest’s summit alongside Nawang Gombu.
- 6‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Dies at 35SCREEN STAR GONEPatrick was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder three years ago.
- 7Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hike Learns FateCLIFFSIDE HORRORProsecutors said the anesthesiologist tried to stab his wife with a syringe before striking her over the head with a rock during a hike.
- 8Pastor Charged With Manslaughter in Tragic Baptism IncidentHOLY HORRORA 61-year-old man died after a backyard baptism in a kiddie pool.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 9Dodgers Legend Dies Following Battle With Parkinson’sLEGEND LOSTDavey Lopes won the World Series twice and played 16 seasons of pro baseball.
- 10‘Ketamine Queen’ Learns Fate for Selling Matthew Perry DrugsDOING TIMEPerry publicly struggled with addiction for years before his death in 2023.
Thief Who Stole Bag Containing Fabergé Egg Worth Almost $3 Million Learns Fate
A thief has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing a Givenchy handbag containing a Fabergé egg and watch worth almost $3 million. Enzo Conticello, 29, stole the bag, belonging to Rosie Dawson, as she stood outside the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, London, U.K., in November 2024. Prosecutor Julian Winship said that there were only seven emerald-encrusted sets like the one stolen in the world. It has not been found despite his handing over the bag, saying he gave the egg away, unaware of its value. Also known as Hakin Boudjenoune, the Metropolitan Police said he was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and one of theft. He was linked to the crime after using her card to buy a drink and cigarettes nearby. Dawson had the egg set in her bag after it had been on display at an event that evening. Her employer, Craft Irish Whiskey Company, received an insurance payout worth $143,000. Conticello’s barrister, Katie Porter-Windley, said: “On the night in question, it was a moment of opportunity which he took, and he is genuinely remorseful for his behavior.”
Dogs give everything—their loyalty, their energy, their whole hearts. The least they deserve in return are bodies that keep up with them. Whether painful joints, sensitive stomachs, or stress, Wuffes has veterinarian-approved formulas designed to help with your dog’s ailments. The daily soft chews can be easily integrated into any routine, so taking the best care of your dog isn’t complicated.
As dogs age, their joints naturally lose lubrication. That loss may show up as hesitation before a jump, a slower rise from a nap, or walks that get a little slower each week. Wuffes Hip & Joint Chews target that decline directly, using healthy joint-supporting ingredients like glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, hyaluronic acid, and green lipped mussel.
Nearly 50% of dogs suffer from fear and anxiety. It shows up in ways that break your heart little by little. The restlessness. The destructive chewing. The barking that won’t stop. Wuffes Calming Chews use ingredients like chamomile extract and GABA to ease everyday stress without leaving your dog sedated.
A healthy gut impacts everything—your dog’s energy, coat, immune system, and even mood. When their gut biome is off balance, your dog feels it. Wuffes Probiotic Chews are formulated with ProbioSEB CSC3, a clinically proven blend of three bacterial strains that can achieve over 70% survival to the gut. It’s bolstered with a prebiotic complex of FOS, inulin, marshmallow root, and pumpkin powder that feeds and sustains healthy gut flora.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
The daughter of a wealthy tycoon has died after falling off a motorbike and being hit by a truck. Orla Wates, 19, was on a gap year in South East Asia when she was thrown from the back of the vehicle as she traveled the Ha Giang Loop in Vietnam, The Sun reports. She was rushed to Hanoi’s Viet Duc Friendship Hospital, but died from extensive injuries suffered during the crash. Her father, Andy Wates, is the director of a massive 100-year-old building firm, Wates Group, which has a presence across the U.K. She was due to begin studying at the prestigious Durham University in northern England once she finished her travels. “Orla had a sharp wit and lived life to the full,” her parents said in a statement following the crash. Her family said they planned to donate her organs. “We believe that if there were a way to give opportunity to others, this is what Orla would have wanted,” her mom Henrietta Wates said, according to the BBC. “Knowing that she is living on through them brings us great comfort.” Her cousin, William Wates, was shot when he was also 19 while traveling in Honduras in 1996.
Fewer American babies were born last year than at any time since records began. Overall, the number of births per 1,000 women of childbearing age fell to 53.1, from 53.8 in 2024. The fertility rate in the U.S. has been dropping since 2007, and fell by an average of 2 percent each year between 2015 and 2020. The CDC report, released Thursday, said, “The provisional number of births for the United States in 2025 was 3,606,400, a decrease of 1 percent from the number in 2024. The provisional general fertility rate for the United States in 2025 was 53.1 births per 1,000 females ages 15–44.” The teen pregnancy rate declined by 7 percent, resulting in a 72 percent drop since 2007. According to The New York Times, demographers have noted that the drop suggests women are having children later in life, with more control over childbirth. Demographers told the Times that women are having children later on in life, noting an increase in fertility rates among women in both their 30s and their 40s.
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
Jim Whittaker, the legendary climber who became the first American to summit Mount Everest, has died at 97. Whittaker died Tuesday at his home in Port Townsend, Washington, according to his family, who remembered him as a man who shared “adventure, joy, and optimism” wherever he went. His place in history was secured in 1963, when he reached Everest’s summit alongside Nawang Gombu, helping ignite America’s fascination with mountaineering. The climb made him an instant celebrity and helped fuel the growth of the outdoor industry. Whittaker also played a major role at REI, joining the co-op in 1955 as its first full-time employee and later serving as president and CEO. During his leadership, the company’s membership surged, and he became a prominent voice for wilderness conservation. Beyond Everest, he led expeditions around the world and championed outdoor access, environmental protection, and peace through climbing.
Irish actor Michael Patrick, who appeared in the HBO series Game of Thrones, died on Tuesday. He was 35. “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” Patrick’s wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced Wednesday in a social media post. “He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.” In February 2023, Patrick was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that complicates simple activities like walking, speaking, and breathing. In 2025, Patrick received the Overcoming Adversity Award at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life,” Naomi added in her post. “He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.” In addition to his Game of Thrones episode, Patrick appeared in the television series This Town, Blasts from the Past, and The Spectacular.
The Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill his wife during a hike last year has been convicted of attempted manslaughter based upon extreme mental or emotional disturbance. A Honolulu jury convicted Gerhardt Konig, 47, on the manslaughter charge after deliberating for more than eight hours. It did not convict on the more serious second-degree attempted murder charge, to which Konig had pleaded not guilty. Konig bowed his head and covered his face with his hands after the verdict was read, according to NBC News. He could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 13. According to prosecutors, Konig attacked his wife during a cliffside hike in Honolulu on her birthday last year. Arielle Konig alleged that her husband, an anesthesiologist, first tried to stab her with a syringe before striking her over the head with a rock. Prosecutors said Konig was planning to shove her over the cliff but stopped after hikers witnessed the alleged assault. Konig claimed he acted in self-defense, saying Arielle had tried to push him from the trail. Konig had discovered his wife’s emotional affair three months before the alleged attack.
A British pastor has been charged with manslaughter after a baptism ceremony ended in tragedy. Cheryl Bartley, 48, the leader of Life Changing Ministries, was charged Wednesday with gross negligence manslaughter over the drowning of 61-year-old Robert Smith during a backyard baptism in Birmingham, England, according to the Associated Press. The incident took place in October 2023, when Smith died during a ceremony conducted in a kiddie pool, per the outlet. The event was initially livestreamed on Facebook but ended abruptly as the situation unfolded, with the video later removed, the BBC reported. According to a Facebook post shared by the ministry, Smith had been a member of the church for four years and had traveled to Birmingham for the baptism, the outlet reported. Bartley is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on May 14 as the case moves forward.
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
Legendary Dodgers second baseman Davey Lopes has died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 80 years old. The Rhode Island native was a fixture of 1970s baseball, eventually winning the World Series twice, once as a player and once as a coach. Though he didn’t enter the big leagues until the age of 27, Lopes became a four-time MLB all-star over a career that spanned 16 seasons. Most of his time was spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he also played for the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland A’s. Lopes was known for his speed, notching 557 stolen bases. After finally hanging up his jersey, Lopes began a coaching career that included a stint as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2000 to 2002. According to TMZ, Lopes died in a Rhode Island hospital after receiving hospice care. He had previously been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative neurological disorder. He reportedly passed with his family by his side.
A notorious drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen,” who sold drugs that killed actor Matthew Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Jasveen Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty last year to five federal counts connected with Perry’s fatal overdose. Prosecutors said that when she learned of the Friends actor’s death, she quickly tried to destroy evidence pointing to her involvement, going as far as to tell her associate, “delete all our messages.” She is one of the people who pleaded guilty in the case, including former doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez. Perry, who played Chandler on the iconic sitcom, had publicly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for decades before his death at age 54 in 2023. During the sentencing hearing, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, addressed Sangha directly, telling her, “I feel bad for you Miss Sangha. I don’t hate you. You are a drug dealer.”