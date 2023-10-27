Thieves in Cowboy Hat and Fur Coat Rappel into Dealership, Swipe 8 Cars
WILD WEST
Staff at a used car dealership in Washington state arrived at work Tuesday to find a rope dangling from a hole in the ceiling of their office and eight of their vehicles missing. On security footage, employees were astonished to see a pair of thieves rappelling down the rope into the office where keys to the cars are stored overnight. Johnny Arrotta, a sales manager at Northtown Auto Sales in Spokane, said that one of the thieves was wearing a fur coat—which he described as a “pimp coat”—while the other sported a straw cowboy hat. Arrotta told the Spokesman-Review that they were notified that police had made arrests on Wednesday, including the “same guy that was wearing the straw hat,” adding that cops had recognized him because he was wearing the same outfit that he’d worn during the heist. Fran Anunar, 19, and Heran Linfield, 20, were arrested in connection with the incident, with charges also pending against a third suspect.